Kenya: Bandari Edge Kariobangi Sharks to Go Top

Bandari went top of the SportPesa Premier League after a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a SporPesa Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Yema Mwana's 73rd minute goal for the Dockers settled the contest, earning his side revenge against Sharks who beat them at last month's SportPesa Cup final in Tanzania.

Bandari's assistant coach Nasoro Mwakoba was a picture of joy at full time.

"We played better than them because they hardly created any chance. We got two clear chances, missed one through a penalty but scored the other. It's without doubt a sweet revenge," said Nasoro.

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya conceded they were second best.

"We didn't play well, I have to take responsibility as a coach. We got it wrong in the first half, there was no tempo and no goals. Had we scored in the first half it would have been different. We lacked maturity in the final third," offered a visibly disappointed Muluya.

Still handicapped by injuries, Muluya started with Sydney Lokale and Henry Juma in attack. The former should have scored inside the opening five minutes but he was denied by Farouk Shikalo who timed his run perfectly to come out of his line and avert the danger.

Inexperience from the Sharks side continued telling when John Kuol, picked ahead of regular Geoffrey Shiveka, brought down Yema Mwana in the box. Referee Carol Wanjala awarded the visitors a penalty, but William Wadri watched in dismay as John Oyemba went full stretch to his left to palm the ball away for an abortive corner.

Skipper Patillah Omotto thought he had given Sharks the lead on 26 minutes, but his effort from a free kick at the edge of the box came off the bar with Shikalo well beaten.

Then Juma produced another moment of brilliance to waylay his marker Moses Mudavadi on the left, but Shikalo read his cutback intended for Lokale to parry the ball away.

Muluya played his first card on 57 minutes introducing Vincent Wasambo for Juma. Bernard Mwalala replied by sending Wycliffe Ochomo into the fray at the expense of Benjamin Mosha.

The burly striker barely lasted two minutes on the pitch as he was hauled off injured after landing awkwardly on his elbow. He was replaced by Darius Msagha at the hour mark.

Unfazed by the setback, Bandari grabbed the lead on their next foray upfront.

The impressive Abdallah Hassan was at the centre of it. Utilising his great speed, he beat Boniface Onyango to the ball before laying it for Mudavadi who applied the perfect weight on his cross.

And Mwana connected beautifully with a diving header after stealthily escaping the attention of Kuol and Michael Bodo.

Muluya made a late substitution trying to salvage a point but it was a little too late for James Mazembe to change the result.

At Sudi Stadium, Justine Monda's goal in the 85th minute handed Chemelil Sugar a crucial 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar.