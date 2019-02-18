Kenya: International Indasi Leads Massive Walkout From Champs Equity

Accomplished Kenyan international Hilda Indasi is among five players who have parted ways with league champions Equity Bank ahead of the 2019 Kenya Basketball Federation league season that tips off on March 16.

Equity Hawks coach David Maina while confirming Indasi's departure said he had identified four players to replace the departing players as the team looks forward to retaining both the regional and national league titles.

Other players who have parted ways with Equity Bank are captain Joyce Nabwire, Joyce Salah, Brenda Mwaniki and Sylvia Ongwae. The four have played for the bankers since its formation.

"Indasi is a very good player who can still play at a high level. I have tried all I can to talk to her to reconsider her decision but it has been difficult. All we can do is just to wish her the very best of luck in her future plans," Maina said of Indasi, who together with Brenda Mwaniki has also quit her job at Equity Bank.

Maina said the team management is yet to make a decision on two more players who they also feel were not adding much value to the team after serving for close to three years now.

"We want to recruit only youthful players who can be at the club for a very long time and have identified four among them a Kenyan international who recently completed her studies in Uganda to fill the gaps," said Maina, a former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya international guard.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Indasi said she was taking a long break from basketball to allow her injury to heal before deciding on her next move.

"I have not quit basketball. I am only taking a season-long break for the sake of my injury which troubled me last season and will definitely return when I feel okay", the soft-spoken Indasi said.

"Equity Bank will remain in my heart for a very long time because they took very good care of me during my time with them. It is very sad that I have to leave to pursue other avenues", the United States International University (USIU) graduate said.

Elsewhere, the national referee's clinic will be held at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi from Thursday to Saturday according to Kenya Basketball Federation fixtures secretary Joseph Amoko.

The three-day clinic will enlighten referees on new rules ahead of the coming season will be preceded by the pre-season tournament at USIU next weekend.

"We want as many referees as possible to attend the clinic which we will use to update whistlers on rules as well as identify and promote many more to address the shortage of referees," said Amoko.