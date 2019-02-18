Kenya: Nakuru Drown Oilers in Home Derby

Nakuru RFC came from behind to beat Menengai Oilers 46-37 in an explosive Kenya Cup home derby at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

The youthful Oilers played like a well-oiled machine tormenting their experienced opponents with brilliant runs and superb ball handling skills that saw them lead 19-12 at the interval.

But it was Wanyore, who surged forward and opened the scoring with a massive try in the eighth minute through Munate Akwei which was converted by Geoffrey Ominde.

But the lead was cancelled by the Oilers in the 11th minute when Moses Arara weaved his way through a forest of Nakuru defenders to bury a try between the wood work with Eman Okwaro converting.

A blunder by Nakuru's Martin Mwita, who misjudged a short kick was punished by a try by Arara, which was converted by Okwaro.

Nakuru regained their lead a minute later when Walter Okoth sprinted with the ball and evaded two harsh tackles, before scoring a try which Ominde failed to convert.

On resumption, Nakuru stepped up their gas pedal and invaded their opponents camping into their own half in the opening 15 minutes as they piled pressure to their youthful opponents.

Hardly two minutes into the second half, Arara, who was a constant threat to Nakuru guard, snapped from his markers to score a try which was converted by Okwaro.

In the 48th minute, Nakuru's Akwei who had a brilliant day in office, grabbed a try which was well executed by Ominde.

And looking more menacingly for tries, Nakuru increased their try hunt in the 52nd minute when Okoth was on the mark again with a beautiful try near the corner, which was well executed by Ominde.

This opened a flurry of successive tries in the 54th minute, which was scored by Akwei and converted by Ominde.

In the 64th minute, Ominde extend the lead when he booted a penalty kick.

Moments later, Charles Odongo of Nakuru made a brilliant run on the touchline and scored a try which Ominde converted.

Okwaro reduced the leeway in the 72nd minute for Oilers when he scored a penalty.

Nakuru hammered the last nail into oilers coffin in the 76th, when Ken Mwangi scored a try to make sure they carry the bragging rights.