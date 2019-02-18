17 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Otwani Inspires Uganda to Win in India Tour Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Ndawula

Kampala — Opening batsman Arnold Otwani staved off an early collapse for Uganda Future Stars XI to ensure Steve Tikolo's boys started with victory in their opening game of their Tour To India.

Otwani rebuilt Uganda's innings from 21 for 4 with a majestic knock of 71 runs to steer Uganda to slim eight-run win over Skipper Surat's XI at the Sanjay Farm in Chikhil on Friday.

U-19 stars Ronald Opio, captain Brian Masaba, Derrick Bakunzi and John Gabula all fell for ducks as Skipper XI's Naitik Sohail put Uganda in a spot of bother. Naitik claimed three wickets in his second over.

But young Simon Okecho, batting at number 9, held his end with an innings of 27 runs and experienced Emmanuel Isaneez added 21 at the back-end of the innings to help Uganda set 186.

But despite the hosts having a good start as Uganda bowled many boundary balls, Isaneez snared a fiver and Trevor Bukenya picked three as Skipper XI 's chase was halted at 178 all out in 30.3 overs.

Abishek top scored for the hosts with 74 runs as Otwani took the Man of Match award.

[email protected]

Uganda

UN Weapons Saga - Cargo Moved to Kampala

United Nations weapons and other cargo stuck at the Uganda border with DR Congo has been moved to Kampala in an effort… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.