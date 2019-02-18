Uganda: Otwani Inspires Uganda to Win in India Tour Opener

Kampala — Opening batsman Arnold Otwani staved off an early collapse for Uganda Future Stars XI to ensure Steve Tikolo's boys started with victory in their opening game of their Tour To India.

Otwani rebuilt Uganda's innings from 21 for 4 with a majestic knock of 71 runs to steer Uganda to slim eight-run win over Skipper Surat's XI at the Sanjay Farm in Chikhil on Friday.

U-19 stars Ronald Opio, captain Brian Masaba, Derrick Bakunzi and John Gabula all fell for ducks as Skipper XI's Naitik Sohail put Uganda in a spot of bother. Naitik claimed three wickets in his second over.

But young Simon Okecho, batting at number 9, held his end with an innings of 27 runs and experienced Emmanuel Isaneez added 21 at the back-end of the innings to help Uganda set 186.

But despite the hosts having a good start as Uganda bowled many boundary balls, Isaneez snared a fiver and Trevor Bukenya picked three as Skipper XI 's chase was halted at 178 all out in 30.3 overs.

Abishek top scored for the hosts with 74 runs as Otwani took the Man of Match award.

