Tanzania: I Caned Seven Pupils Same Day, Admits Accused

THE first accused of murder of Kibeta Primary School pupil Respicius Mutazangira (51) yesterday told the court that he caned seven pupils, including a Standard Five pupil Sperius Eladius , who fainted and died later.

During cross-examination led by Senior State Attorney Hianico Mlekano, who wanted to know how many pupils he punished on that day, Mutazangira replied he had punished seven of them.

The accused, who appeared in court as defence witness (DW l), told Judge Lameck Mlacha, who was presiding at the case that on August 27, last year, he caned seven pupils, but one of them fainted and died later.

He, however, distanced himself from causing the death of Sperius Eladius, insisting that he only caned him with six strokes - three on his hands and three others on his legs, adding that in his opinion, the six strokes could not cause death to a person.

"Does the law allow you to punish a pupil by caning him on the head and legs?" asked the senior state attorney. "No," he replied.

"A pathologist from Bugando Medical Centre, in Mwanza City, Dr Kahima Jackson, testified that the cause of Eladius' death was due to neuro-genic shock caused by multiple bruises.

What do you say to this evidence?" "The person, who should be asked that question, is Ms Happiness Tinkaligaire, the biological mother of Eladius," he replied.