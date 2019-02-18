Tanzania: Increase in Murder Cases Worries Rukwa RC, Religious Leaders

THE Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Amos Makala, has expressed concern over the increase of murder and witchcraft related killings, calling on religious leaders to rebuke the trend.

On their part, religious leaders expressed their despondency over the murder of a woman who was hacked to death by unknown assailants while returning home at Kakese village from her rice farm while accompanied by another woman yesterday.

Members of the clergy expressed their grief over the status of Katavi and Rukwa regions respectively which has damaged reputation over arbitrary killings due to superstitious beliefs, warning that if the situation remains unchecked it will blow out of proportion.

The RC issued the warning while meeting with religious leaders here in the municipality, calling for partnership in a bid to encourage citizens in the region do away with superstitious beliefs which have been identified as the key factor over arbitrary killings in the region.

Mr Makala further said that he was prompted to convene a meeting with religious leaders to comprehensively discuss the matter, saying even in magistrate courts in the region, most of the accused are charged with cases related to killings over sheer jealousy and superstitious beliefs.

"Recently I visited inmates remanded at Mpanda Prison here in the municipality, and I went straight to the women section, and after talking with them, I discovered that most of them have been detained for allegedly killing their spouses due to jealousy and superstitious beliefs.

I'm calling upon religious leaders in our region to intervene by rebuking such killing incidents caused by irrational and silly beliefs during your teachings in the houses of worship.

Instead of leaving everything to the police, we must unite together to eradicate such incidents in our society in efforts to establish a peaceful society," added the RC.

Contributing, the members of the clergy unanimously confessed to have been affected by rife killings over superstitious beliefs, cautioning that they are threatening the lives and security in the region, calling on regional and district defence and security committees to work closly with them.

"As members of the clergy, we are highly congratulate the fifth phase administration for a job well done since it came to power, but our suggestion is that our government should ban all unlicenced traditional healers from practicing," added one of the clergy men.

On her part, the acting Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Ms Mary Kway admitted that the region has been afflicted by rife killings, mostly caused by revenging individuals and superstitious beliefs, adding that most of the killers are hired from outside the region.