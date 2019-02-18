South Africa: Sentencing Proceedings of Wife Killer Jason Rohde Resume

Sentencing proceedings of property expert Jason Rohde, who was convicted of the murder of his wife Susan, will resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

On November 8, 2018, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe also found Rohde guilty of obstructing the ends of justice.

"The State has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

"This court finds that the accused staged the suicide and had the direct intention to kill," she said during her judgment which took almost two hours.

During his previous appearance on December 6 where proceedings for aggravation of sentencing took place, Rohde's defence lawyer Graham van der Spuy had called specialist psychiatrist Dr Kevin Stoloff as a witness.

Stoloff had prepared a report regarding the history of his involvement with Rohde as his treating psychiatrist from September 8, 2016, to present.

He told the court that Rohde was unshaven, in slip slops, and concerned about the welfare of his children. He also told the court that Rohde did not have symptoms of severe depression, was not suicidal and had expressed some hopefulness for the future.

However, Judge Salie-Hlophe interrupted proceedings, saying most of the information that was being submitted was already dealt with by the court, but later allowed the witness to place his evidence before the court saying it was for the sake of fairness. Rohde's daughter Kathryn was supposed to have also testified on the day but changed her mind.

Proceedings were postponed after Rohde's bail application was denied. Van der Spuy had filed the application in order to get Rohde home while he waited for the sentencing outcome.

