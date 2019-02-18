South Africa: #statecaptureinquiry - Treasury Team and Former DG Lungisa Fuzile to Appear for Further Testimony

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile, as well as other officials from the Treasury team, are expected to provide testimony.

Last week, former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dennis Bloem appeared before the commission.

During her cross-examination on Tuesday, Mentor expressed concern about her role as a witness at the commission, saying the information presented to her by legal teams cross-examining her did not corroborate her version of events.

"I have been made to feel like my role as a witness is to explain and deal with whatever that does not corroborate anything. Whatever that has corroborated has not been put to me," she said to commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

During her cross-examination, Zondo also asked Mentor what her response would be if parts of her evidence before the commission of inquiry were deemed to be inadmissible.

Mentor suggested that there was a possibility that records may have been tampered with.

She also called for a forensic investigation into the records.

Bloem told the commission that he never disclosed Vytjie Mentor's infamous "Saxonwold offer" until testifying before the inquiry.

"She said to me, 'Dennis, I am calling you because I trust you and I want to give you information regarding what happened to me'.

"She told me this information was confidential and I should not tell anyone as she would one day come out to the public and reveal it. I did exactly that," he told the commission, referring to Mentor's claims that she was offered the position of Minister of Public Enterprises in 2010 by Ajay Gupta.

Testimony from Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride was also postponed on Thursday.

This was to allow over 30 implicated persons, who are implicated in his testimony, the opportunity to respond.

