Malawi: Man Arrested for Sex With Daughters in 11 Years

Malawi Police in Mulanje have arrested a 78-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his two biological daughters over a period of 11 years.

Confirming the arrest, Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira said Heston Benala Banda had been having forced sex with his two daughters, now aged 14 and 21, between 2007 and 2018.

Ngwira said the elder daughter told police that his father could often walk into her bedroom at night and forcibly sleep with her every time her mother was away until she became tired of the situation.

The police publicist said the victim decided to move out of the house in 2015 and married afterwards.

"It is said that in 2018, rumours started making rounds in the village that her father was sleeping with the little sister which she confirmed upon confrontation.

"Then the matter was reported to the District Social Welfare Office and the police which led to the arrest of the suspect," Ngwira said.

Banda hails from Namijingo Village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu and is expected to appear in court to answer rape charges in accordance with section 138 of the Penal Code.