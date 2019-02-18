South Africa: Writing the 2019 Elections - Conspiracism and the Titillation of the Populists

analysis

This article was written before the most recent conspiratorial theory of President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged collusion with apartheid security forces. Between last weekend's load shedding, and pressures of the daily grind, I did not meet the deadline. It remains especially relevant, because we should be prepared, over the coming weeks and months, for the usual conspiracy theories to be rolled out.

The date of the election has been confirmed. The country will go to the polls on 8 May 2019. But this is South Africa, a country suffering from a type of collective neurosis; a society at any one time going through depression, anxiety, distress or guilt that is sometimes inconsistent with reality.

Soon, conspiracy theorists will join the discussion, and further poison the wells of democracy, participation, and what should be informed discussion. This poison will blur the lines between facts and rumour; between the facts and misinformation -- between what actually happened and what people want us to believe happened -- and between facts and ideological beliefs and values.

Though beliefs and values may matter in politics, conspiracy theories tend to be pornographic -- they provoke and arouse our basest instincts. Conspiracy theories propose an explanation of events...