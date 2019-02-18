South Africa: How Strong Are the Anti-Vaxxers in SA?

analysis

Measles outbreaks are devastating countries across the globe, linked to a massive drop in vaccination rates. The World Health Organisation has raised the alarm and ranked 'vaccine hesitancy' as one of the top 10 threats to public health everywhere. Is South Africa immune?

"The entire Baby Boom population alive today had the #Measles as kids. Bring back our #ChildhoodDiseases they keep you healthy & fight cancer."

Social media exploded last week after Darla Shine, the wife of United States President Donald Trump's communications director, Bill Shine, tweeted a series of anti-vaccine sentiments including that the current global measles outbreak is "fake news".

Darla Shine, many in the current White House administration including Trump himself, as well as a host of Hollywood stars including Jim Carrey and Robert de Niro, have fuelled dangerous myths about a host of health issues caused by vaccines.

Before his election, Trump tweeted multiple times about a link between vaccines and autism, despite research on this having being exposed as fraudulent some years ago.

Some of the anti-vaxxers have implied that measles can prevent cancer, which is so ludicrous it verges on laughable, but there is nothing funny about the impact of the anti-vaccine movement. Children...