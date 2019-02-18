Uganda: Rwanda Hasn't Banned Ugandan Goods - Envoy

Kabale — The deputy Ugandan Ambassador to Rwanda, Ms Anne Katusiime, yesterday dismissed as rumours claim that the Rwandan government had banned the exportation of Ugandan products into its country.

Her comments follow media reports that Rwanda banned cement and other processed products from entering the country.

"At the embassy, there is no official communication to the effect that Rwanda has banned Ugandan products from entering its country. Media reports are mere rumours and speculation that have no facts," Ms Katusiime said.

The chairperson of the clearing agents at Katuna border town with Rwanda, Mr Sam Sserwanga, said business is normal despite the rumours.

"On Friday night I heard that about 32 tonnes of Tororo cement crossing from Uganda to Rwanda were turned back by the Rwandan authorities. This incident did not affect other products entering Rwanda from Uganda," Mr Sserwanga said.

"I have also received information that the matter has been handled by the exporters and the authorities in Rwanda and by Saturday all the trucks carrying cement were cleared and as of now business is normal," he added.

Asked why they were many trucks parked on the Ugandan side yesterday morning, he said the drivers prefer packing on the Ugandan side as they process their cross border papers because there is no parking space on the Rwandan side due to the ongoing construction of the one-stop border post.

The Uganda Revenue Authority officer-in-charge of Katuna station, Mr Emmanuel Bamanya, said business is normal at his station but referred us to the authority's manager South western Uganda, Mr Milton Rahuka.

Mr Rahuka responded with an SMS, saying he was in church and would get back to us.

[email protected]