Uganda: Govt, Uhrc Investigate Caning of Nursing Students

Bushenyi — Investigations into caning of nursing students at Ishaka Adventist Hospital School of Nursing and Midwifery have been completed and findings will be released this week, a health ministry official has said.

The commissioner for nursing in the Ministry of Health, Ms Petua Kiboko, said on Saturday that a committee of five people from Ministry of Education and that of Health carried out investigations on Thursday and Friday.

"The committee has already visited the school and now they are writing their report, it will come out probably this coming week," Ms Kiboko said.

The nursing school is in the spotlight over caning five students before their colleagues over flouting the rules and regulations this month.

The act tantamount to torture, which is prohibited by the national laws (Article 44 (a) of the Constitution) and under United Nations Convention against Torture.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) is also investigating the matter.

The UHRC regional Human Rights Officer Mbarara, Ms Rose Atim, said on Saturday that they have visited the school and recorded statements from students, principal and members of board of governors. The board chairman, Mr Vincent Zirimwabagabo, confirmed the visit.

The senior hospital administrator, Ms Lydia Komugisha, told journalists after the videos of the students being caned went viral a fortnight ago that the institution does not allow corporal punishment.