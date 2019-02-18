Liberia: World Bank Introduces Five-Year Strategic Plan

The World Bank Group Liberia Country office here has introduced a five year strategic plan to help the government achieve its pro-poor agenda plans.

According to the World Bank Group there is a need for Liberia to have more infrastructure development that will put the country on the right trajectory of development to be compared with its neighbors in the region.

World Bank Country Director Henry G. R. Kerali told scores of Reporters in a interactive discussion at the World Bank Country office in oldest Congo Town on February 7, 2019, that in order for Liberia to achieve the more infrastructure that are needed the World Bank have introduce its five year strategic program which is the Country Partnership Framework or (CPF).

He said the Country Partnership Framework or (CPI) covers the period from 2019-2024, and describes the main elements of the World Bank's support to Liberia as it strives to achieve sustainable, resilient pro-poor Economic Growth.

"This CPF reflects Liberia's strategic priorities as defined in its five-year development plan, the pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development or (PAPD) which runs from July 2018 to June 2023 that was formulated by President George M. Weah administration."

According to the World Bank Country Director, the CPF was informed by the Systematic Country Diagnostic or (SCD) and support Liberia pro-poor growth and transformation on the agenda of pillar three of the PAPD, which includes Strengthening institutions and creating an enabling environment for inclusive and sustainable growth; building human capital to seize new economic opportunities, and narrowing the infrastructure gap to foster equitable development nationwide.

Mr. Kerali narrates that the CPF design was based on selectivity filters that reflects the priorities identified in the Systematic Country Diagnostic, comparative advantages deprive from the World Bank long term engagement in Liberia, and complementarities with the program of other development partners.

He said the CPF aim is to strengthen Socio-Economic Resilience and consolidate peace and reconciliation efforts, with a focus on women empowerment and youth development. According to Kerali, the five year program will help expand access to education, and skills training to close the gap in education, and create better employment opportunities.

The Country Director pointed out that the CPF program will also promote development of innovative solutions and disruptive technologies to reduce poverty. Given the magnitude of Liberia's development challenges, applying traditional approaches could take considerable time and may not deliver the short term-results expected by a society eager to retain the higher level of economic activity that was well experienced before the conflict.

Meanwhile, he says the total finances over the five year period is centered around $US300 to 500 million to buttress the government's efforts in achieving its pro-poor agenda plans.

He said the main objective of his visit to Liberia was to meet with the leadership of the country, where he met with key government officials including President Weah and the Ministers of Finance, Public Works, and Justice, where they held series of talks surrounding the challenges facing the government.