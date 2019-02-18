Zimbabwe: Another Poacher Shot At Mazunga Ranch

A poacher was last Tuesday shot and wounded by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers after an exchange of gunfire at Mazunga Ranch, some 60 kilometres west of Beitbridge town.

It is understood that the man, who was in the company of two others who escaped with firearms, were caught poaching rhinos.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the poacher, who was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital, later succumbed to the injuries.

"Our officers, together with the police were patrolling in the area when they met the suspects, who were armed," he said. "When our officers asked them to surrender, they fired at our officers. There was contact, resulting in one of the poachers being shot."

Mr Farawo said the man's accomplices fled with their firearms when they realised they were being overpowered.

"The matter is now under investigation," he said.

Cases of poaching have become common at Mazunga Ranch where over four poachers have in the last few months been shot after coming into contact with parks rangers and the police.