South Africa: Limpopo Students Robbed and Raped

The police in Thohoyandou have appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of six suspects who broke into the off-campus residences of University of Venda students, robbing them and gang-raping one of them.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said that six armed suspects broke down the doors to where the students were staying at around 20:20 on Saturday and robbed them of their valuables and money.

"The marauding suspects, who were armed with firearms, thereafter dragged one of the students, aged 19, toward the nearby bushes and took turns in raping her. The poor victim was left for dead and the police were then informed and reacted swiftly, but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already fled from the scene."

Mojapelo said an operation comprising members from crime intelligence, the detective service, the K9 unit and the tracking team was currently under way to trace the six suspects.

"The police have opened cases of house robbery and six counts of rape. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Sergeant Nevhutalu at 072 611 7887 or call the Crime Stop toll free number 08600 10111," said Mojapelo.

Source: News24