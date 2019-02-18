South Africa: Search Still On for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Swept Away By River

Police are still searching for a 6-year-old girl who was swept away by the Umlazi River on Friday. The child and three friends were all caught in the river's currents but the others were found, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

News24 reported on Saturday that police and rescue officials were deployed from the Dusi Canoe Marathon event to the area where the children were located.

They were reportedly playing in the river when they were swept away.

Zwane said on Sunday that the child had not been found but that the search was still on.

TimesLive reported that divers, the K9 dog unit from SAPS and Durban Fire and Rescue were all roped in during Friday's search.

It was also reported that, according to the child's grandmother, she and her friends were playing in the river because they had skipped "civvies" day at school, because they did not have decent clothes to wear.

Source: News24