Kenya: Ambani Drops Hint on His Ambition for Leopards' Top Seat

Former AFC Leopards striker Boniface Ambani has hinted that he could contest for a top seat in the club during the forthcoming elections slated for June.

The former Kenya international dropped the hint in a detailed Facebook post on Friday.

"Politicians will never have solutions to our football," said Ambani, while appearing to cast aspersions at an earlier meeting between the club officials and Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

"I am looking for only 10,000 AFC Leopards and soccer fans. Real fans. Fans who are ready to join hands and steer this club to where it should be. Let's do this. This will change Kenyan football as a whole. The experience I have will steer this team to greater heights and will be the start of a greater journey of changing our soccer," he wrote.

FALLEN GIANTS

Other than his illustrious career at Ingwe, Ambani also enjoyed successful stints as a centre forward in Tanzania and India.

For many years, he was also a proven goal scoring machine for the Kenyan national team before hanging his boots a decade ago.

Ambani currently coaches Leopards' youth team on the sidelines of his sports-related business ventures.

Ambani's remarks come in the backdrop of horrendous performance in the league by the fallen Kenyan football giants coupled with a financial crunch that is threatening to cripple the club.