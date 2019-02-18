17 February 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: [centurion] Three Killed, One Injured in Single Vehicle Rollover

Three people have been killed and another has been seriously injured following a single vehicle rollover on the N1 South at the Botha off-ramp in Centurion this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 05H00, they found three people lying outside of the vehicle. It is believed that they were ejected. Two of the patients had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The other patient had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics also found a patient trapped inside the vehicle. The patient had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

ER24 transported the seriously injured patient to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident weren't known to our paramedics. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

