Kenya: Struggling Zamalek Now Throw 'Weak' Side Jibe at Gor Mahia

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour has sensationally branded Gor Mahia a 'weak' team, adding that he finds it 'difficult to understand' how his side failed to beat the Kenyan side in their recent meeting.

The Egyptian giants were hammered 4-2 by the Kenyan champions during a Caf Africa Confederations Cup Group 'D' match played in Nairobi on February 3.

This result is what has seemingly left Mansour furious.

"We got knocked out from Arab Championship against Ittihad, lost to a weak side in Kenya. This is difficult to understand," Mansour was quoted by kingfut.com.

The outspoken Mansour has also heavily criticized coach Christian Gross following the team's last-minute slip up against Algeria's NA Hussein Dey in the same competition, referring to the tactician as 'stubborn'.

'STUBBORN' COACH

The five-time African champions squandered a chance to pick their first three points in the group stage as they shared the spoils with the Algerians in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Bord El Arab stadium.

"When I previously interfered (in team selection) it was my right because I cared about the team and I have the right to interfere at any moment," he said.

"What Gross does is stubbornness and has no other explanation. I don't seek to clash with him for Zamalek fans, it's not just about the draw and it's not even related to football. But what happened against NA Hussein Dey is unacceptable, after we had the chance to become group leaders we are now in the bottom," he further explained.

Zamalek will next face Angola's Petro Atletico as Gor Mahia confront unbeaten Hussein Dey.