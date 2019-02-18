Africa: Amajita Secure Afcon Bronze Medal

South Africa's National Under-20 (Amajita) squad finished third in this year's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Nigeria 5-3 on penalties, following a 0-0 draw after fulltime at the Seyni Kouche Stadium.

Siphesihle Mkhize converted the final penalty, following four well taken penalty takes by fellow teammates in Givemore Khupe, Simphiwe Ncamane, Luke Le Roux and Malebogo Modise.

This was for the second time both sides where meeting in this year's biennial continental showpiece, after having played to a 0-0 draw in their second Group A match right at the Seyni Kouche Stadium.

In this matchup, Amajita coach Thabo Senong made four changes in his starting line-up which played to a 1-0 defeat in their semi-final encounter against Senegal a few nights ago.

Bayanda Shangase started ahead of the injured Thabiso Monyane, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo made his return to the starting eleven after coming in as a sub in their previous match.

Ncamane earned his first national Under-20 cap, while Modise played his first and only match of this eight-nation continental tournament. All four players gave a good account of themselves in a matchup where Amajita worked as a collective to thwart every attacking play their opponents tried to create in either half.

Amajita also created decent scoring opportunities of their own in this match, too.

They forced their opponents to play on the back foot a few times, however, lacked the need touch to finish off their chances.

In the 87th minute, Amajita were presented with a golden opportunity when substitute Promise Mkhuma released Kobamelo Kodisang on the break. That move soon died out after Kodisang played a lob pass into the box for Mkhuma who failed to read his play and make the needed run into the 18-yard area.

The match went straight to penalties after the match official blew his whistle for fulltime.

