15 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: SK East Nawettan - Milan, Hannover to Battle in League Final

By Sulayman Bah

Milan are due to square Hannover in a promising thrill-never-lacking Nawettan League finalat the SerreKunda East mini-stadium.

The two sides are meeting in the finals of the East nawetan biggest event sponsored by Africell. It follows after either side sailed past the semi-finals with Milan beating Cannon FC 1-0 while Hannover breezed past Falcons FC on penalties.

Last Saturday, it was the zone's Knockout Cup final which had Rangers FC winning the gong on post-match kicks following a boring goalless draw in allocated time.

Winners Rangers FC scooped D40, 000 while Zurich pocketed D30, 000 dalasis.

