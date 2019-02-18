Ethiopia: PM Abiy Discussing With Western Wellega Community

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Lemma Megersa, Chief Administrator of Oromia region held discussion today with community members of Begi Woreda of the Western Wellega, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

During the discussion, Premier Abiy stressed the importance of unity to enable peace and development, particularly to look forward and having a growth orientation instead of being stuck in the past.

He urged the community to nurture the culture of dialogue in solving problems.

Responding to the community's grievance about limited infrastructure, Abiy stated "irrigation projects to ensure farmers in the area are beneficiaries and will begin to address some of the concerns raised."