17 February 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Discussing With Western Wellega Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Lemma Megersa, Chief Administrator of Oromia region held discussion today with community members of Begi Woreda of the Western Wellega, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

During the discussion, Premier Abiy stressed the importance of unity to enable peace and development, particularly to look forward and having a growth orientation instead of being stuck in the past.

He urged the community to nurture the culture of dialogue in solving problems.

Responding to the community's grievance about limited infrastructure, Abiy stated "irrigation projects to ensure farmers in the area are beneficiaries and will begin to address some of the concerns raised."

Ethiopia

How Envoy Odinga Caused Stir at AU

When he was appointed African Union's envoy in October last year, a host of Kenyans were sceptical about the… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.