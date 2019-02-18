Sudan: Last Week's Press Columns

analysis

Commenting on a statement by the Ingaz government (by President Omar al-Beshir) that "they were unfair for accusing us of destroying the Sudan", columnist Murtadha al-Ghali asked whether it was true that the Sudanese people were unfair to accuse the Ingaz of destroying the country.

In fact, Ghali replied, the destruction was so immense that it requires assiduity of bees and ants and Jacob's patience to be repaired and it covered too numerous aspects to be counted.

To mention a few, the columnist cited the secession of South Sudan to which the Ingaz has considerably contributed, recalling the applause by the Ingaz leaders who happily said the secession has relieved them from the inconvenience of the ethnic and religious diversity and from spending on the southern region.

He brought to memory the devastation of the Gezira Scheme as well as the Sudan Railways, Sudan Airways, the River Transport and the Shipping Line, comparing the status of those facilities before the Ingaz government to their ruined status afterwards.

Ghali mentioned the living hardships and the damage to the country's external relations and to the image of the Soudan and the Sudanese people abroad.

Journalist-columnist Mahjoub Urwah devoted his daily column of Tuesday in Altayyar daily newspaper to supporting a recent initiative by a group of 52 prominent personalities headed by former Al-Jizouli Dafa'alla proposing a way out of the present economic-political crises.

According to Urwah, the initiative called upon the regime to comply with the demands of the present peaceful demonstrations and proposed the formation of four-year transitional government of highly qualified figures to run the country with specific duties.

The interim government will prepare for establishment of a multiple democratic system of ruling based on respect for human rights and free of laws restricting freedoms and will achieve independence of the judiciary, the civil service and the army and other armed bodies, Urwah said, citing the initiative.

He added that transitional government, according to the initiative, will work for stopping the wars and achieving a sustainable peace and will lay down plans for balanced economic and social development in various parts of the country.

The initiative, as related by Urwah, provides for organization of free and fair elections of a constitutional assembly that will write down a permanent constitution for the country.

He advised President Beshir to meet the group and encourage them to carry out their initiative and urge the political and armed opposition to join the ranks for participation in the national building.

"The power is for the people and the democracy is the solution," Urwah said in conclusion of his column.

Columnist Lina Yagoub noted that she, like others, noticed that women are taking part in great numbers in the current anti-government demonstrations and that they are even leading the protests alongside the men during the past eight weeks.

Writing in her column that appeared in Al-Sudani daily newspaper of Wednesday, journalist Lina said the Sudanese woman seemed no longer worried about her family members, particularly her daughters, about their fate for participation in demonstrations or about being detained or jailed. Instead, she even takes part in the political protests.

The women, especially in Omdurman, Khartoum North and Burre, open their houses to host and protect protestors fleeing arrest by the security agents, said Lina.

She added that the Sudanese woman has long become free from discrimination, even during this government, assuming all offices, equal to men, except in connection with the Public Order Act.

The Sudanese woman, with her sense of responsibility and competence, can assume the highest positions in the government, such as the Defense, Interior and Finance portfolios, rather than such "soft" portfolios as Education and Social welfare, the woman columnist said.

A good number of government officials, including Prime Minister Mutaz Mussa, attribute the smashing crisis the Sudan currently experiences to the secession of South Sudan which is certainly incorrect, a columnist said.

Ahmed Yusuf al-Tai, writing in Alintibaha daily newspaper of Thursday, instead, attributed the catastrophic situation to absence of the law, a situation which he said has generated injustice, anarchy, power monopoly, squandering of the country's resources and all forms of corruption.

The imposition of the law on everyone, without exception, can remove misconduct, favoritism and grievances and can prevent corrupts and failures from assuming leadership positions, Tai said.

He called in his regular column for dissemination of the culture of the law, with the media playing a role in awareness by the people of the importance of respect and imposition of the law.

Reminding of the situation in Sudan before the seizure of power by the Ingaz government is the peak of failure, it is in fact a confession to failure of the people who alleged that they came to salvage the country.

This was stated by Salah Awoodah in his column of Thursday in Alintibaha daily newspaper saying that the Ingaz people, after ruling the country for three decades, must be ashamed of themselves to compare their government with the democratic government of the political parties that lasted only three years.

Such a comparison of three decades with three years is definitely not in favor of the Ingaz regime, Awoodah said.

A long time has passed since the Prime Minister and Finance Minister has declared a deposit initiative to which businessmen responded by promising to deposit money in the banks under a pledge by the banks to permit them to withdraw their deposits at any time.

Dr. Abdul Latif Mohamed Saeed, in a regular column carried by Aljareedah daily newspaper of Saturday, wrote that apparently due to the mistrust in the credibility of the banks, the businessmen hesitated from delivering deposits, fearing that they would not be able to get back their money.

Dr. Saeed cited a complaint by Islamic preacher Mohamed Hashim al-Hakeem, a member of the Muslim Scholars Organizations, saying that he had deposited money in a bank and when he returned later on to withdraw from his account, the bank turned back the cheque, on grounds there was no cash.

Al-Hakeem knew he was deceived into depositing the money and he angrily accused the bank of lying to him.

The columnist added that even a retired government employee cannot withdraw the small pension which he needs badly to cover a small portion of his necessities.

He wondered how long this cash liquidity crisis will last.