Sudan: Doctors - Protestors in Hospital After NISS Torture

Wad Madani — The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee reported that a pharmacist and an engineer are suffering from renal failure as a result of torture at the offices of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira.

The committee said in a statement on Friday that pharmacist Yousef El Houri, who was detained during a protest on Sunday, had to be taken to El Gezira Hospital for Kidney Diseases for kidney failure due to torture.

The statement said that "Engineer Murtada was transferred to the same hospital a week ago after his release, because he suffered from severe kidney failure".

The statement pointed out that doctors Omar El Sadig and Muhanad Bushra were put under close medical observation after the emergence of some symptoms of renal failure due to torture. They also reported that five demonstrators were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas on Thursday.

Sudan uprising

On 19 December 2018, rising bread and fuel prices sparked protests in Atbara in North-Eastern Sudan. In less than a week's time, the anti-government protests spread across the entire country and were answered with brutal violence by the Sudanese security forces. Multiple sources have confirmed that tear gas and live ammunition is being used against demonstrators. Human Rights Watch reported that Sudanese activists estimate at least 50 people have been killed since the start of the protests.