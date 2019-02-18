16 February 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Recalls Ambassador to Somalia After Mogadishu Auctions Oil Blocks in Disputed Area

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Kenya has recalled the ambassador to Somalia Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo to Nairobi for 'urgent' consultations after the Somali Government unilaterally auctioned off oil and gas blocks in a contested maritime area.

In a statement read by Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau, Kenya claimed the auction took place in London, United Kingdom, on 7th February, 2019.

The strongly worded statement has termed the auction as, "unparalleled affront" with Nairobi vowing that the "illegal grab" will not go unanswered.

"This outrageous and provocative auction deserves and will be met with a unanimous and resounding rejection by all Kenyans as well as all people of goodwill who believe in the maintenance of international law and order and the peaceful and legal resolution of disputes," read part of the statement.

