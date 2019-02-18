Sudanese - Qatari Ministerial Committee to Meet Next March

The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, Sunday met with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Thani, on the sidelines of his participation at Munich International Security Conference.

The two ministers discussed progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening them further on the light of the recent visit of President Al-Bashir to Doha.

The two ministers agreed on convening a meeting of the Sudanese - Qatari higher ministerial committee at Doha in next March.