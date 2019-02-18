Sudan: Minister of Defence Participates At International Defence Conference and Exhibition in UAE

Abu Dhabi — The International Defence Conference and Exhibition (IDEX 2019), in its 14th session, which began Sunday in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with participation of more than 60 countries and in honor of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The inauguration IDEX ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, through an official invitation to attend the exhibition and conference from the UAE Vice - President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Following the inauguration, the Minister of Defence has toured Sudan pavilion at the exhibition, which was organized by the Defence Industry System.

The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence, Dr. Khalid Al-Bayarri, has inspected the Sudanese defence products and appreciated the progress achieved by Sudan in this field.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sudan committee for participation at the forum, Maj. Gen. (Engineer) Dafalla Khamis explained that the Sudan presents 134 products in the field of defence and maritime industries and services through its fourth consecutive participation.

He praised the role of the UAE in organizing this strategic international forum, noting that they will launch a number of new products designed and developed by pure Sudanese hands.