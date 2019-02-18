Sudan: Bakri Chairs Meeting for Sponsorship of Projects of Gedarif State

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, chaired Sunday at his office at the Republican Palace,a meeting assigned for discussing sponsorship of the development and services projects in Gedarif state, in the presence of the states' Wali (governor), and officials of a number of ministries and concerned institutions.

The Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Brig. Moubarak Mohamed Shammet, noted in a press statement that the aim of the meeting is to arrange for the formation of a permanent committee for sponsorship of the state's projects, top of them are the state's water project, and Al-Faw- Mafaza, Al-Hawata road.

Shammat has expressed his appreciation over the great support and concern given to the state has received by the federal government for establishing projects in all fields.