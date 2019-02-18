17 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Several Killed in Double Blasts in Northern Mogadishu

Twin blasts rocked a high-rise in northern Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday, killing several and injuring a number of others, witnesses said.

The first blast happened early in the morning when a remote-controlled landmine struck a military convoy belonging to the African Union mission in Somalia [AMISOM].

Several minutes later, a second explosion occurred in the same vicinity as AMISOM soldiers were towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end.

Social media footage showed a busy road shrouded in smoke as devices exploded on the ground while people fled.

Al-Shababa, the Al-Qaeda-linked militants have claimed responsibility for the roadside bombings in Mogadishu targeted AU troops.

