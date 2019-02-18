Somalia: Ambassador to Kenya Return Amid Diplomatic Row

Somalia's ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed Noor Tarsan has arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday morning amid diplomatic tension between the two countries.

The Ambassador was asked to leave Nairobi on Saturday after Kenyan summoned its envoy in Mogadishu for urgent consultations.

Last evening, Kenya announced that it was recalling its ambassador in Mogadishu, Lt Gen (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, stating that Somalia's decision to auction an oil block in London last week amounted to aggression against Kenyans and their resources.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Ministry said that an amicable and peaceful resolution of the maritime boundary dispute was ongoing including bilateral negotiations and a process in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), "where this matter of the Kenya/Somalia boundary currently rests," said Kamau.

It warned that Somalia's action has severely damaged the existing cordial relations between the two countries.

Somalia is yet to respond to claims made by its neighbor.