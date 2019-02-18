Sudan: Parliament's Legislation Committee to Visit Northern State Monday

Khartoum — A subcommittee formed by the National Assembly's Committee on Legislation, Justice and Human Rights to be led by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Azhari Widatalla will start a three-day visit to Northern State to reassured of situations in the State particularly the security one aftermath incidents and demonstrations some states witnessed recently.

Azhari said in a statement to SUNA that the Committee has formed 4 subcommittees to tour states which witnessed incidents recently.

He added that the subcommittees will also visit states of Gedarif and River Nile , disclosing that a subcommittee has paid visit to While Nile State and reassured of situations there.

The Deputy Chair of Parliament's Legislation Committee further added that the subcommittee will meet during visit to Northern State with the Wali(governor), Legislative Council and the public prosecution besides paying visit to the affected people.