Kenya: Kisumu Allstars Receive New Kit From Sponsors Royal Dental

Kisumu AllStars will on Monday don new kits during their National Super League clash against Modern Coast Rangers courtesy of their sponsors Royal Dental Clinic.

The company agreed to provide a set of playing uniform per season in the two-year sponsorship deal signed in December last year. The sponsorship also includes free dental treatment to the 31 players and the eight officials.

On Sunday, Dr Vitalis Ogolla of Royal Dental Clinic handed over the new kit to team manager Alfred Flo.

"It is a great honour to associate with you, therefore we will keep to our word of supporting you. It is our wish to see you in the Kenyan Premier League next season," said Ogolla.

Since making their NSL debut last season, Kisumu AllStars has had one set of uniform for their home and away matches.

The donation is big boost to the 'Blue Eagles' in their quest to earn promotion to the top tier. It comes even as they await two other sets of uniform from Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

The uniforms should be available in a week's time.

Kisumu County Finance Minister Nerry Achar, who represented his Sports counterpart Achie Alai in the brief ceremony, promised the players that they will receive their salaries for the months of January and February salary as well as per diem arrears before the week ends.

"I am aware that you have not received your salary for January and per diem running to February. The money will be in your accounts before the week ends. In about three months' time, you will also have your team bus," promised Achar.

Francis Oduor's charges are ranked fifth in the NSL on 27 points. They take on Modern Coast Rangers at Moi Stadium from 3pm.