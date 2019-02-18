Angola: Football - Angolan Signs for Benfica of Portugal

Luanda — Angolan striker Carlos Sequeira, 18, has signed a five-year deal with Sport Lisboa e Benfica of Portugal, ANGOP learned on Sunday.

Known in the soccer field as Joãozinho, the player, considered the new Mantorras by the Portuguese press, was linked to the "Eagles" after testing at the Seixal internship center.

The new star of the Luso club was about to transfer to Manchester City of England, but bureaucratic problems related to the English legislation made the business impossible.

As a result of an agreement between City and Gil Vicente (Portugal), Joãzinho, graduated from the Escola Adão Costa, also trained in that Portuguese club, while the English champions treated his work visas, but ended up heading to the Luz club.