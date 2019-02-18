16 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland's Council of Ministers Approved By Parliament

Puntland parliament has passed the newly appointed cabinet on Saturday.

The assembly gave the new cabinet that is composed of 18 ministers, 18 deputy ministers and nine state ministers the green light after a debate.

Out of 63 members who attend the session, only two members abstained against the motion to approve the newly appointed cabinets.

Puntland leader, Saed Abdullahi Deni who addressed the session pledged his new cabinet would work towards the realizations of the promises made during his campaign.

The regional leader who was elected on 8th January has also pledged to host reconciliation meeting for the federal government and state leaders to solve the political impasse that derails the country's development.

