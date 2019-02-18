South Africa: DJ Cleo Reuniting With Convicted Rapist Brickz Causes a Stir

Photo: DJ Cleo/Twitter

DJ Cleo, Brickz reunion sparks social media outrage.

Cape Town — DJ Cleo has landed himself in hot water after sharing a tweet supporting convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu.

It all started when DJ Cleo participated in a sports event in the Krugersdorp Prison where the kwaito star is serving 15 years for raping his 16-year-old niece at his Ruimsig home on the West Rand in 2013.

DJ Cleo was part of an non-profit organisation Humanitarian Empowerment Fund which hosted a sporting event at the prison with the aim to help with the rehabilitation of inmates.

After the event the popular singer DJ Cleo shared pictures of his reunion on Twitter with the caption: "We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over".

To add fuel to the fire, DJ Cleo's photos hugging Brickz sparked outrage from fans - and TV personality, actress and singer Boity did not hold back!

Boity was not having it as she responded with shock and anger at DJ Cleo's comments; "What's wrong with you, @djcleo1?????"

DJ Cleo fans quickly came to his defence, asking which crime did he commit for visiting his friend in prison...

@phalanndwa6 - So we should abandon our family/Friends because of their sins?

@LuvoMeli - Cleo is telling the truth though, whether we like it or not justice was served, Race is not over and Bricks will come out like jubjub and make music. We aren't going to do none about that, it is the law. That's why they call it justice it protects both parties.

@_Khutsotheboy - We need friends like DJ Cleo.

@LazzRusi - Prisons are meant to rehabilitate people& if my friend was arrested and sentenced I would still visit him. I don't see why everyone is mad @djcleo1 for visiting his friend in prison. Yes Brickz committed a heinous crime, he's paying for it. Why must we vilify those who visit him?

Boity expressed disgust and disappointment;

"To all the psychopaths in my mentions defending Cleo/Bricks, you can go jump off the highest cliff. Until some evil cunt rapes your little sister (or some1 u love) you will continue being a raggedy ass rape apologist because you don't give a flying fuck about the victim!! Tsek!"

@marangdream - So many dudes just don't take rape seriously, and we see it live on this app. Bricks didn't rob a bank with a toy gun. It wasn't a "victimless crime". He brutalized and violated a young girl in his care. That ish lasts forever. Miss me with your forgiveness narratives.

@TeateaMpuse - Friendship or not nje... I would never allow the friendship to continue with someone that was Found Guilty of rape especially If i have daughters...Soze!!!