South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha Delivers Limpopo State of the Province Address, 22 Feb

press release

The Premier to deliver SOPA as fifth Legislature term nears its end

The Speakership of Limpopo Legislature led by Speaker Hon. Polly Boshielo and Deputy Speaker Hon. Lehlogonolo Masoga will preside over a sitting of the official opening of the Legislature during which the Premier of Limpopo Province Hon. Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will deliver the last State of the Province Address (SoPA) in the Fifth Legislature term. Premier Mathabatha will deliver the State of the Province Address on Friday the 22nd of February 2019 and highlight his administration's successes in the delivery of services to the people of Limpopo in the current legislature term.

The media is invited to be part of the event and the pre-SoPA media briefing which will be held as outlined below.

Pre-SoPA Media briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 19th February 2019

Time: 10h30

Venue: Jack Botes Hall, Council Chamber Boardroom, Polokwane, Capricorn District.

State of the Province Address (SoPA):

Date : Friday, 22nd February 2019

Time: 10h00

Venue: Jack Botes Hall, Polokwane, Capricorn District.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Legislature