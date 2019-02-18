15 February 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha Delivers Limpopo State of the Province Address, 22 Feb

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Premier to deliver SOPA as fifth Legislature term nears its end

The Speakership of Limpopo Legislature led by Speaker Hon. Polly Boshielo and Deputy Speaker Hon. Lehlogonolo Masoga will preside over a sitting of the official opening of the Legislature during which the Premier of Limpopo Province Hon. Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will deliver the last State of the Province Address (SoPA) in the Fifth Legislature term. Premier Mathabatha will deliver the State of the Province Address on Friday the 22nd of February 2019 and highlight his administration's successes in the delivery of services to the people of Limpopo in the current legislature term.

The media is invited to be part of the event and the pre-SoPA media briefing which will be held as outlined below.

Pre-SoPA Media briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 19th February 2019

Time: 10h30

Venue: Jack Botes Hall, Council Chamber Boardroom, Polokwane, Capricorn District.

State of the Province Address (SoPA):

Date : Friday, 22nd February 2019

Time: 10h00

Venue: Jack Botes Hall, Polokwane, Capricorn District.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Legislature

South Africa

DJ Cleo Reuniting With Convicted Rapist Brickz Causes a Stir

DJ Cleo has landed himself in hot water after sharing a tweet supporting convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.