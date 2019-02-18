South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz and Tim Noakes Host Nutrition Workshop for Under-Privileged Youths, 20 Feb

press release

MEC Fritz & Tim Noakes to Host Nutrition Workshop for Under-Privileged Youths

On Wednesday, 20 February 2019, the Minister of Social Development, Albert Fritz, will be hosting a workshop on healthy eating, nutrition and exercise together with the Founder of the Noakes Foundation, Professor Timothy Noakes.

This workshop will be presented to the approximately 100 interns who are taking part in the Cape Youth @ Work programme. Many of the interns come from Mitchells Plain and surrounding communities. The Cape Youth @ Work Programme offers not only work experience, but also self-development opportunities such as this workshop.

Date: Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Time: 9:00 - 14:00

Venue: Old Mutual Conference & Exhibition Centre, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Cape Town

There will be an opportunity for photograph and interviews.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development