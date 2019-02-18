Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Base Attack

Al-Shabab announced via their official media wing that their fighters had killed U.S. and Somali soldiers at the Baledogle Military Airbase in the Shebelle province of southern Somalia on Friday morning.

The militants claimed that their bombing had killed at least three U.S. Army soldiers and 5 members of the Somali Special Forces.

The Pentagon has yet to comment on this claim by Al-Shabaab.

US stepped up recently the airstrikes against Al-Shabaab in Somalia since Trump came into office in early 2017.