16 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Base Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Shabab announced via their official media wing that their fighters had killed U.S. and Somali soldiers at the Baledogle Military Airbase in the Shebelle province of southern Somalia on Friday morning.

The militants claimed that their bombing had killed at least three U.S. Army soldiers and 5 members of the Somali Special Forces.

The Pentagon has yet to comment on this claim by Al-Shabaab.

US stepped up recently the airstrikes against Al-Shabaab in Somalia since Trump came into office in early 2017.

Somalia

AMISOM Unveils Plan to Flush Al-Shabaab From Hideouts

Top military commanders of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Saturday that they had agreed to launch… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.