Zimbabwe: 'Killer' Zanu-PF MP Nduna Must Resign - Says Opposition

Zanu-PF's controversial Chegutu West member of parliament (MP) Dexter Nduna must resign immediately after appearing to threaten a rival legislator with death, the opposition MDC has said.

Nduna rowed bitterly in during a parliamentary committee hearing with independent Norton MP Norton Mliswa with the latter repeatedly calling the Zanu PF legislator a thief.

A furious Nduna then mattered that he had killed many people, in an apparent threat to Mliswa.

Commenting on the unseemly row, MDC deputy national spokesperson Bekithemba Mpofu demanded Nduna's resignation over the fracas.

"The man (Nduna) is not supposed to be in parliament in the first place; he lost an election and benefited from Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) incompetency," said Mpofu in a statement.

"He (Nduna) threatens to kill another MP, promising to deal with him outside of Parliament.

"As if it was not enough, he boasts of killing several other people saying he didn't even remember their names.

"He clearly makes a point of some Zanu PF's invincibility; a reckless statement which encourages other Zanu PF members to be assured of immunity if they commit a similar offence."

The MDC legislator said it was ominous that Nduna made his boast at a time the country was just emerging from a deadly government crackdown which left more than a dozen people dead.

"This is wrong especially in a season where the failed (Zanu PF) party's members confirm of getting guns from their headquarters whereas some were fingered in killing people during the State enforced internet blackout," said Mpofu.

"During the run up to the 2018 election, Nduna drew a gun at a public place, threatening to kill opponents. He also made suggestions that citizens must be brought before a firing squad."

He continued; "Given this evidence of recklessness, we thus condemn (justice minister Ziyambi) Ziyambi's attempt to trivialise the matter.

"Ziyambi must understand that the right to life is absolute; therefore, any threat on it must be taken seriously.

"He must also understand that he comes to parliament in his undeserved role as minister of Justice.

"So far, he has confused the role with the one of being the Chief Election Agent of (president) Dambudzo Mnangagwa."