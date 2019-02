Photo: 263Chat

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti coming out of court a happy man after his bail conditions were relaxed.

Opposition legislator Tendai Biti has been fined $200 or seven days imprisonment for breaching the provisions of the Electoral Act after he prematurely announced the July 2018 election results.

Magistrate Gloria Takunda suspended six months jail term for for five years provided he does not commit a similar offense.

More to follow...