Zimbabwe: Sulu Rescues Mukanya

Outspoken Chimurenga music legend, Thomas Mapfumo had a sigh of relief over the weekend following impressive numbers that showed up for his concert together with Sulumani Chimbetu at Club Las Vega.

Sulu turned out a savior for the 73-year-old as unanticipated numbers - as per Mukanya's trend - thronged the Southerton night hideout spot.

However, it could not be established whether the numbers translated into targeted gains for the singers as most people negotiated to pay $20 bond against gate charge that had been fixed at US$10.

Since arrival from his United States of America (USA) base, early December, Mapfumo's shows have been characterized by poor attendance.

Even the attention that shifted towards the "Nyoka Musango" hit-maker following Tuku's death, attacking Sungura maestro Alick Macheso could not aide and boost numbers at his shows.

Mukanya has remained bullish and ignorant to the reality of his wearing off popularity and continues to lineup shows across the country.

Could it be high time he hangs the mic?