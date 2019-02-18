South Africa: Woman Added to Former Springbok's 'Lost and Found' Golf Clubs Case

A woman has been added as an accused in the case of former Springbok rugby player Earl Rose, who faces theft charges over the mysterious disappearance and resurfacing of two stolen golf clubs.

The woman arrived just before court proceedings started. She was dressed in a navy blue dress and wore gold hoop earrings, with her hair tied up in a bun. She sat on a bench away from Rose as he waited for his name to be called in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Rose covered his face and stared at his trainers while he waited.

The woman, identified as Lylette van Wyk, stood half a metre away from Rose when they appeared in the dock.

The court heard that she had been added to the case and her lawyer needed time to consult with her over the allegation of theft she faces.

With his shaved head, tattooed arm and anchor beard, Rose stared straight ahead as the court heard that the investigation had been completed.

Once the postponement for consultation was confirmed, he left with a small group of people who appeared to be family members.

Annoyed by attempts to photographing her, Van Wyk put her hands on her hips, posed for a quick second and said: "There!" and left.

The two accused are allegedly behind the mysterious disappearance of a golf club and putter from the Stellenbosch Golf Club in January.

Long-time club member Grant Gainsford previously told the media his R7 000 nickel driver was missing from his bag when he and friend Louis Swanepoel tee-ed off.

Swanepoel discovered that a putter that had set him back R3 500 was gone. They had left their clubs for a brief time while signing in for a round. At first, they suspected each other and thought it was a prank, but later realised the clubs had been stolen.

They reported it to the club and asked for an investigation. Video footage showed a woman removing a club from a golf bag, while a man believed to be Rose allegedly followed her.

Another clip showed the man - who exchanged a wave with another visitor entering the facility - walking through the front door, allegedly carrying a club, followed by the woman.

The man later returned the equipment. The driver was partially dismantled and he reportedly said they were "lost and found".

