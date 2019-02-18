Zambia: OYDC Clinches Us$200,000 Merifin Deal

Merifin Capital has signed a new sponsorship deal worth US$ 200, 000 with the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) to fund the Tuelings Youth Sports Challenge for the next two years.

The Tuelings Youth Sports Challenge that was initiated in 2011 with the support of Coen Tuelings, who is also the chairman of the Merifin Capital based in Belgium, saw youths compete in basketball, football, tennis, hockey, and volleyball as well as supporting the various sports academies.

OYDC director Dr Fredrick Chitangala said the newly signed deal would have swimming, netball, taekwondo, hockey and beach volleyball.

The Tuelings Youth Sport Challenge was established to cater for athletes aged between 10 and 18 from different parts of Zambia.

Chitangala paid homage to Tuelings for having supported the centre which has benefited over 3,386 athletes in the last eight years.

"The programme has extended to support all sports under the "Teulings Academy" programme which saw other talented athletes supported to reach their potential and participate at International events," he said.

This according to a statement released OYDC communications officer Noah Sikombe.

Chitangala further appealed to both local and international corporate organisations to emulate Tuelings for his unwavering support.

"We are looking forward to more successful years than the previous but this can only happen with such partnerships. Your support to the centre will contribute to the development of sport in this country," Chitangala said.

Meanwhile, the OYDC was recognised by the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) during the 2018 Region Youth Games as a major contributor to sports development.