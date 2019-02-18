Kenya: 3,700 Striking Nurses Face Disciplinary Action, Warns COG

Nairobi — Over 3,700 nurses out of 5,631 working in 11 counties affected by the on-going strike are yet to resume duty in defiance at President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to return to work.

According to data released by the Council of Governors on Monday, some 1,836 nurses are on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governors' lobby says only 88 nurses in West Pokot who reported back on Friday will receive their full February pay while the rest will only be paid from February 1 to 4.

Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamud has already issued 250 show-cause letters even as the CoG instructed the remaining 10 counties to effect the same action to those who carry on with the strike and follow it up with salary stoppages.

The nurses are demanding implementation of their 2017 return-to-work formula that awarded them Sh10,000 in addition to their Sh20,000 nursing service allowance and another Sh15,000 on their Sh10,000 uniform allowance.

The document released by the CoG shows that of the 11 counties where the workers went on strike, 620 out of 827 in Kisumu and 871 out of 872 nurses in Homa Bay have resumed duty.

In Kisii County, 326 out of a total of 827 nurses are on strike.

Sixty five nurses at Nairobi's Pumwani Maternity Hospital are still on strike. The facility has 182 nurses in its registry.

Only one nurse out of Elgeyo-Marakwet's 326 did not show up Monday morning and could now face disciplinary action if she continues the boycott work.

The nurses' union officials led by Secretary General Seth Panyako are expected to give their situation report when they address a news conference in Nakuru County.