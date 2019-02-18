Angola: Minister Wants Capable Candidates in Health Posts

Luanda — Future candidates for jobs in the civil service must study more to obtain positive results in recruitment processes, advised on Sunday the Minister of health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

On the fringes of a campaign to eradicate cataracts, at the General Hospital of Luanda, the governor reacted to the march that the doctors carried out last Saturday (16), in protest of the results of the last public recruitment for the health sector.

Physicians from the provinces of Luanda, Benguela and Huíla, among employed and unemployed ones, marched to protest against the results of the last tests for new staff recruitment in the sector.

Most of the candidates failed in the test, evaluated through a computer application, but the Union of Physicians, which is not yet fully legalized, claims the need for greater transparency. One of their complaints is the constant general knowledge component of the test, which they consider to be "exaggerated."

In this respect, the minister has made it known that the law must be complied with and pointed out presidential decree 102/11 of May 23, which explains the forms for entering the civil service.

The document states that in order to be approved, the candidate must obtain the corresponding 20 percent for questions of general knowledge, equal value for ethics and deontology and 60 percent for specific knowledge of each area of specialty.

"We are only complying with the law", emphasised Health minister Silvia Lutucuta, adding that the future candidates must study harder to have the opportunity to compete in the upcoming recruitment processes.

According to the minister, the working and training conditions of the doctors are being improved, so some calm is necessary, since it is impossible to solve all the problems from one day to the next.