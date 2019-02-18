Kenya: Charania Takes Early Lead in Windsor Safari Tour

Home pro Rizwan Charania shot one under par 71 in Round One of the Safari Tour series sixth leg, to set an early lead at the par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course on Sunday.

Starting with a bogey-free two under after picking up birdies on the third and fifth, Charania dropped two shots at the back nine's 13th, and one more shot at the 14th, though he managed to pull two shots back at the 15th and at the home green for one over par.

"I'm happy with this performance on day one though I intend to use this narrow lead as a motivation for the remaining rounds," said Charania.

He said the round was not easy, though his one under still managed to top the leaderboard. "I am now focusing on first making the cut on Monday before thinking of the remaining two rounds. I will definitely use today's performance as an inspiration for the remaining rounds," he said.

Meanwhile, Ugandan David Kamulindwa and Sigona Golf Club's Sujan Shah tied on one over par 73 after they both dropped several shots. Mumias based Dismas Indiza, Muthaiga's Jeff Kubwa and Railways Alfred Nandwa were on two over par 74 each.

On the other hand, the series leader and three legs winner, Greg Snow, found the going tough on round one, returning three over par 75 to tie for seventh alongside Professional Golfers of Kenya Captain John Wangai, Windsor's David Opati and Golf Park's James Karanja. He still stands a good chance of claiming the top prize if he goes under par in Monday's second round.

In the Pro-Am event held at the same venue on Saturday, Nyanza Golf Club's David Odhiambo scored 36 points to combine with his amateur partners score 48 for a total of 84 points, to claim the Pro-Am tournament.

In second place was the team of pro Kopan Timbe on 83 points, while the team led by Sullivan Muthugia posted a combined score of 82 to settle for third.

A total of Sh3 million is at stake in the event being sponsored by Magical Kenya, Barclays Bank of Kenya and Johnnie Walker where the winner will take home Sh450,000.