Kenya: Gor Mahia's Kipkirui Talks Up Golden Boot

Gor Mahia forward Nicholas Kipkirui is keen on bagging the Golden Boot at the end of the season after a promising start to life at the club.

Kipkirui, who joined the SportPesa Premier League champions from Zoo on a four-year contract, admits playing for K'Ogalo is a dream come true.

"I love Gor Mahia. I have always wished to play at the top level and my launching pad is K'Ogalo," he said on Sunday after Gor floored Sofapaka 1-0 in a tough encounter.

The youngster has scored five goals this season - three in the league and two in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Any slip up in your form at Gor will see you lose your first team place and that is what I want to avoid because I want to make a name by becoming the top striker at Gor," he said.

"My target this season is to net 15 goals in the league and 10 goals at continental level. I also want to lead Gor Mahia to the final of the Confederation Cup," added the Kipchimchim Boys High School alumnus.

With seven appearances in the league and two at continental level, the 22-year-old has established himself as a regular in a crowded department that has big names like Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech.

"Unlike other teams, Gor is a star-studded outfit. It's not easy to be among the starting 11. The competition is stiff, you must work hard," said Kipkirui.

He added: "Even those you see on the bench are equally good. You only need to attend our training sessions and see how each player works hard to impress the coach."

He said the stiff competition has helped him to improve his game and adapt to the flowing and attacking football that is the trademark of the 17-time champions.