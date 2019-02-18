Kenya: Ndhiwa Teen Arrested Over Deadly Knife Attack on Boyfriend

Police in Ndhiwa Sub-county, Homa Bay, have arrested a 16-year-old student for allegedly stabbing and killing her boyfriend.

The girl was apprehended at her family's home where the body of the 21-year-old man was found in a pool of blood.

The area chief said the student arrived home on Friday evening for the midterm school break.

The chief said her family later heard commotion at the back of the house and that upon checking, they found her boyfriend's body.

"My office liaised with police officers from Ndhiwa who arrested the suspect at the home," he said.

WEAPON

The suspect is said to have attacked the man using a kitchen knife.

The victim, a casual labourer at a local farm, was stabbed in the chest, police said, adding the knife reached his internal organs, leading to his death at the scene.

They said on Monday that the two may have had a fight.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said the suspect will be charged with murder.

"The knife was subjected to forensic analysis. The results showed that it was the weapon used in the murder," she said.

She advised students against love affairs to prevent such incidents.

The body was taken to the morgue at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.