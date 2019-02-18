Angola: President Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Health Sector

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed through his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts that "health is a priority of the Executive" and "will not rest while there are still deaths due to preventable diseases" in the country.

The position of the Head of State follows the visits he made Saturday 16 to the Medication Depot Center and the General hospitals of Luanda and Josina Machel, where he learned about the difficulties and the projects underway.

According to the President, the contact with these institutions has reinforced the idea that the struggle for a more humanized health system is a challenge for everyone, namely, the family, school, university, churches and even the hospitals.

The Head of the Executive expressed his enthusiasm after noting that the professionals at these healing places are engaged in making hospitals a fundamental tool for the country's development.

The Government, the president recalled, has this year increased the budget for the health sector from 3.6 percent in 2018 to 6.6 percent in 2019.

